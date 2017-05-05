LETTER: Ndlozi mugged Paton

Carol Paton was mugged! (We must be brave and talk about white monopoly capitalism, May2). She innocently attended a panel discussion not knowing what she would be dealing with.

First clue: the title of the debate given by the workerist university institute that hosted the event was White Monopoly Capitalism vs Radical Economic Transformation.

Second clue: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the EFF’s national spokesman, was participating. Ndlozi is a dab hand at turning a debate into an emotive, one-sided rant. Ndlozi happily employs the tactic of personalising a generalisation and uses self-righteous anger to do so.

Third clue: there was an audience. For Ndlozi that would be like breathing oxygen. Debating anything in this country before an audience that is predominantly left-wing is likely to be a harsh experience for the non-orthodox view.

Paton was asked whether she was, by virtue of her whiteness and her support for private investment and enterprise, the epitome of WMC? The phrasing of the question by the host casts a depressing tone. Paton says Ndlozi answered for her. Why wasn’t he stopped by the moderator?

Ndlozi espoused a racist position. He made a generalisation without recourse to evidence. Paton was "white oligarchical capital" and that "the important thing is it is white; its colour is important". Ndlozi’s deft professionalism must be the reason she says advocates of capitalism do not have an attractive political alternative to offer. Of course they do.

Paton concludes that "change and a new vision for politics and economics have become inevitable and urgent". Thus a perceptive analyst has become a nervous, irrational idealist. Choosing who you debate, where and how is not to be taken lightly.

SC WeissParktown North