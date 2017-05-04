LETTER: Zille on road to nowhere

Every time Helen Zille opens her mouth about colonialism, I read a page from the Bram Fischer biography by Stephen Clingman. I want to remind myself there are many great white compatriots who don’t think like Zille. These white compatriots are closer to me than Kaiser Matanzima, Patrick Mphephu or Lucas Mangope. Their allegiance to SA and loyalty to its constitution is beyond doubt.

Zille and her supporters who continue to play the race card must join Steve Hofmeyr on the road to nowhere.

Their journey will end on the famous Cape Town Foreshore "hanging highway".

Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia e-mail