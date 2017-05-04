LETTER: Scapegoats, not herrings

Palesa Morudu is right to focus on the comparison between the educational circumstances of privileged and underprivileged children in state schools (Helen Zille and her red herring debate, May 2). This lies at the heart of SA’s crisis. Where her analysis fails is how we remove the barriers to greater equality. The largest obstacle is an incapable state and a lack of accountability throughout the system.

She describes my critique of the tendency among a vociferous component of the young, educated black elite to blame the lack of progress on "whites" and "whiteness" as an "irrelevant" red herring. I hope she is right, but I’m afraid she isn’t. History is replete with examples of majority groups scapegoating minorities for their countries’ failures. We need to recognise this early and nip it in the bud.

Morudu is right that whites aren’t "victims". I never claimed they were. There is a huge difference between being a scapegoat and being a victim, although the former can lead to the latter, and usually eventually does. Underlying Morudu’s analysis is that if voters would only force the ANC to fix itself, or vote for a more competent government, we could start addressing SA’s real problems.

Those who assume this shift will automatically be in the direction of constitutionalism and nonracialism are making a big mistake. If we want the pendulum to swing in this direction, we need to expose this scapegoating phenomenon from the start.

It is not a red herring. On some of our campuses, constitutionalists are being driven out of student government, not by majority vote but through intimidation, threats and administrative appeasement.

The pendulum swing has begun in precisely the opposite direction from that which Morudu assumes. Blaming whites and "whiteness" is the tip of the iceberg of this phenomenon.

Helen ZilleVia e-mail