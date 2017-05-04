Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Politicians rebuff retirees

04 May 2017 - 05:45
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

I would like to expand on Andy Clay’s letter (Wealth tax: who gains? April 28). Having retired almost 16 years ago, I think I know a bit about financial provision for retirement. What bothers me are the false concerns of politicians.

I made proper provision but have witnessed a number of examples where retirees did not make proper provision. That is, literally, a killer.

I fully agree with Clay about the new rate of dividends tax. Making provision for retirement means saving and saving means making some investments in firms that pay dividends. The biggest enemy of retirees is inflation. A retiree can protect himself against inflation but he cannot protect himself against politicians. They are one of the causes of inflation, which they call capital gains and tax as hard as they can.

Bertus de VilliersPretoria

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: Why execs iced Gigaba
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: We will boo Ramaphosa, vows ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Zuma is less of a threat to SA’s democracy than ...
Opinion
4.
Free market versus fleecing Marxist
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: This scandal should be the end for Koko
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.