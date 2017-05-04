LETTER: Politicians rebuff retirees

I would like to expand on Andy Clay’s letter (Wealth tax: who gains? April 28). Having retired almost 16 years ago, I think I know a bit about financial provision for retirement. What bothers me are the false concerns of politicians.

I made proper provision but have witnessed a number of examples where retirees did not make proper provision. That is, literally, a killer.

I fully agree with Clay about the new rate of dividends tax. Making provision for retirement means saving and saving means making some investments in firms that pay dividends. The biggest enemy of retirees is inflation. A retiree can protect himself against inflation but he cannot protect himself against politicians. They are one of the causes of inflation, which they call capital gains and tax as hard as they can.

Bertus de VilliersPretoria