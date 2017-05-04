Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s not all about you, Zille

04 May 2017 - 05:47
Helen Zille. Picture: THE TIMES
Palesa Morudu is correct that the uproar about Helen Zille and her freedom of speech is a red herring (Helen Zille and her red-herring debate, May 2). The issue is humility and respect for other experience.

To apply outdated cultural criteria adds nothing to the debate and denies the value of many diverse perspectives.

It is neither wise nor mature to let off steam in public about personal irritations as if one’s own experience is the only one that matters.

Jennifer KinghornVia e-mail

