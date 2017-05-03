LETTER: Time for Ramaphosa to act

It is heartening to hear Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa say that there should be a commission of inquiry into state capture. His new stance is consistent with his often expressed desire to deal decisively with the scourge of corruption. This strain of political cancer is rife in SA and threatens to "graduate into something terminal", to use the ominous phrase coined by the chief justice.

It is clear that President Jacob Zuma is neither willing nor able to appoint such a commission. His review application in the high court attacking the "State of Capture" report is evidence of his unwillingness. His inability to act is due to the conflict of interest in which he finds himself due to his being one of those implicated in capturing the state.

The Constitution anticipated the situation that has now arisen. Normally, the duty to appoint a commission of inquiry vests in the president. However, when he is unable to act, the deputy president has the power to act in his place. This power derives from the provisions of section 90 of the Constitution, which states that when "the president ... is ... unable to fulfil the duties of president" the deputy president must do so. It is a constitutionally conferred power, not one delegated by the president or anyone else.

Paul Hoffman, SCDirector, Accountability Now