LETTER: The stench of capitalism

I would like to offer a word of advice to the adviser to our finance minister, Prof Chris Malikane. I’m sure he would like to cleanse himself of the stench of capitalism that he picked up in the mother of capitalism itself, New York. He should have made his return trip to SA via North Korea and his final destination Harare. There he could have experienced first hand the successes of the economic ideology he endorses. I was going to include Cuba on his itinerary but, alas, even the Cubans have seen the light.

Derek AbrahamsVia e-mail