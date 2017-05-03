LETTER: School sports not feasible

Congratulations to the new sport and recreation minister for thinking about addressing the need for accelerated transformation in sport. As he has correctly realised, it starts at the bottom, at schools. Apart from the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, Thulas Nxesi will have to talk to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga for buy-in in principle, and then to the Marxist teachers’ unions. That is where the going will get tough!

Supported by their unions, teachers already do as little as possible in many instances. To persuade teachers to stay after school closes to organise and oversee sporting activities and to acquire coaching and refereeing skills will be a big ask.

Former model C and private schools have a tradition of supporting sporting activities. Most government schools, particularly in rural areas, are already underfunded, understaffed and underequipped. And now sporting activities? Good luck to Nxesi, he will need it.

Robert StoneLinden