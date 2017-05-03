LETTER: Nothing tepid about DA

I wish to take issue with Bryan Rostron, who describes the liberalism of the DA as a "tepid liberalism with a tendency to mutate into neoliberalism" (Colonialism row is not about history but the attitudes of tepid liberalism, April 21). There is nothing tepid about the liberalism of the DA: it is a full-blown liberalism in the tradition of the political liberalisms that developed in England and the Netherlands in the late 17th century and were taken over by other European countries.

In its early years, starting in 1959, the Progressive Party adopted a nonracial common-roll franchise subject to minimum educational, income-related or property qualifications, differing from the then existing Liberal Party, which proposed an adult franchise. However, in 1978 the successor to the Progressive Party, the Progressive Federal Party, scrapped the qualification requirements in favour of a universal adult franchise and this has since been the policy of the party, now the DA.

I can think of no other basis on which Rostron can label the party’s liberalism tepid than its qualified franchise prior to 1978, which is outdated. The DA’s leader is African and its mayors in Johannesburg and Tshwane are African. Would they have accepted leadership positions in a party whose liberalism was tepid ?

Clive van RyneveldVia e-mail