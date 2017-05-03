LETTER: CNN lesson to SA journos

The exclusive CNN interview with Pravin Gordhan was an object lesson to our journalists on how to question politicians. They are far too polite and lenient and back down too soon when interviewees (such as Gwede Mantashe) duck and dive. The interviewer kept asking the same questions (from different angles) about the state of the ANC and how Gordhan felt about Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. She refused to be sidetracked and managed to get near the answers she was after.

It’s time our media people got our politicos sweating instead of allowing them to get away with vague and snide answers.

Cliff BuchlerGeorge