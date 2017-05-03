Opinion / Letters

LETTER: CNN lesson to SA journos

03 May 2017 - 05:25
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The exclusive CNN interview with Pravin Gordhan was an object lesson to our journalists on how to question politicians. They are far too polite and lenient and back down too soon when interviewees (such as Gwede Mantashe) duck and dive. The interviewer kept asking the same questions (from different angles) about the state of the ANC and how Gordhan felt about Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. She refused to be sidetracked and managed to get near the answers she was after.

It’s time our media people got our politicos sweating instead of allowing them to get away with vague and snide answers.

Cliff BuchlerGeorge

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: Why execs iced Gigaba
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
Zuma is less of a threat to SA’s democracy than ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: SA’s investor ghost town
Opinion / Editorials
4.
STUART THEOBALD: Finance minister’s adviser ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Implement change now — don’t wait for radical ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.