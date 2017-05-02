LETTER: When will we ever learn?

The responses of ANC leaders to our junk status reminded me of the National Party in the immediate aftermath of PW Botha’s 1985 Rubicon speech.

I can still see the grand advertisements of multinational companies leaving, and the rallying cry for Afrikaners to seize the moment and take ownership of the economy.

Well, in less then five years that economy was bankrupt, Nelson Mandela had been released and the rest is history.

One would think leaders would learn from others’ mistakes, but then every generation thinks it is cleverer than the previous one. So, we stumble from one crisis to the other with no learning taking place, while we who are forced to be bystanders experience that sense of deja vu all over again.

