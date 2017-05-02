LETTER: Never forget Marikana

How easily we forget. Barely four years after the horror of Marikana, we have the political head of the South African Police Service encouraging the public servants in his charge to "shoot to kill" and assuring them that the law will indemnify them for their actions.

Yes, they will argue, but this instruction is only applicable when protecting yourself, when under fire.

Unfortunately, the progression from "shoot to kill when fired upon" to "shoot to kill because they may be armed and why give them the first shot", and "shoot to kill, they look like hardened criminals and they probably deserve it", and finally "shoot to kill, and let God deal with guilt and innocence" is all too easy.

Is it really only four years since Marikana?

Z KimmieJohannesburg