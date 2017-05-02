Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Never forget Marikana

02 May 2017 - 06:03
Miners gathered at Lonmin's Marikana mine. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Image: Miners gathered at Lonmin's Marikana mine. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

How easily we forget. Barely four years after the horror of Marikana, we have the political head of the South African Police Service encouraging the public servants in his charge to "shoot to kill" and assuring them that the law will indemnify them for their actions.

Yes, they will argue, but this instruction is only applicable when protecting yourself, when under fire.

Unfortunately, the progression from "shoot to kill when fired upon" to "shoot to kill because they may be armed and why give them the first shot", and "shoot to kill, they look like hardened criminals and they probably deserve it", and finally "shoot to kill, and let God deal with guilt and innocence" is all too easy.

Is it really only four years since Marikana?

Z KimmieJohannesburg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: SA’s investor ghost town
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: We must be brave and talk about ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s become a parody of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: Shades and shapes in battle for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Finance minister’s adviser ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.