LETTER: Match-fixing quota filled

The Gauteng Cricket Board deserves congratulations for achieving a level of representativeness that comes close to matching the national demographics of cricketers in one important aspect of their Highveld Lions team — all but one of the seven Lions players charged with match fixing or related offences are persons of colour.

This is a substantial improvement on the ratio at the time of the Hansie Cronje scandal, when only two out of the three miscreants were players of colour.

Perhaps now that such a level of representativeness has been achieved at franchise level, the cricket union and its mother body might be emboldened to abandon a quota system that has driven so many of the country’s talented cricketers abroad or out of the game altogether? How is cricket expected to thrive in all population sections if we are to be stuck with quotas in perpetuity?

Raymond WhiteVia e-mail