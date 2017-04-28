LETTER: Wealth tax: who gains?

So there are many wealth tax models and if the government wants to introduce one I think the people who have to pay have the right to know what the extra revenue is going to be used for. Donald Trump proposed this in 1999 for the purpose of helping reduce the national debt of the US. Other countries use it to try and lower the burden on the disadvantaged to give that sector of society better cash flow.

The main concerns are that the tax on "assets" is often on noncash assets like pension funds, houses, boats and private business value, making the payment of the tax come from a small proportion of liquid cash. The big problem is that it hits retired people, reducing the standard of living they worked hard all their lives to create by building up their capital. The government has already attacked the people who earn more with the new super tax, and the increase in dividend tax directly affects all pensioners, even government employees. Remember, your pension capital is untouchable.

The South African government needs to explain the benefit of a wealth tax to the wealthy. Will it keep me safe at night and will corruption be stamped out, making the new cash flow more efficient and spent more wisely? If a "wealthy" person runs out, will the care facilities be better, and is there a safety net? Will the people who are burning and looting be properly punished, and will road safety improve? I don’t think so!

There must be a better way that benefits everyone.

Andy ClayVia e-mail