LETTER: Transformation for Oakbay is job creation

I read Simon Lincoln Reader’s column (Hasta la vista, you managers of ill-repute, April 21) with interest, especially his two questions: what do the Guptas (ie Oakbay) know about transformation and where were the full page adverts in competitor newspapers "correcting misperceptions"?

Well, if he had done more than 30 seconds of research, or bothered to contact us, he might have got some answers. The word "transformation" is bandied around a lot at the moment, with any discussion about it often generating more questions than actual answers. What is radical transformation? Will it lead to growth? Will that growth be "inclusive"? Or is "radical" a by-word for patronage?

We probably all have our own take on what it means. All I can do is share Oakbay and its shareholders’ interpretation of transformation and in doing so answer Reader’s question. Our country’s biggest failing has been job creation. Indeed, our headline unemployment rate is an international embarrassment. The rate for black South Africans, at 40%, is obscene. Jobs create tax revenue, which is good for our country’s stretched Treasury. Wages from jobs encourage further consumption and hence job creation. This is basic economics and any rational thinker would surely agree. Jobs also give people self-worth and for those from disadvantaged backgrounds it helps them realise there could actually be an alternative to the state and/or state handouts as the solution of choice to ease poverty. If anything needs transforming, it is our country’s performance on jobs.

I’d like to think we at Oakbay know something about job creation. We’ve grown from eight employees to almost 8,000 over the last 20 years and paid hundreds of millions of rands in corporate taxes in that time. South Africa’s business landscape is dominated by many familiar names that have been around for decades.

I don’t know if there is another young company that has created as many jobs as Oakbay has in the last 20 years, but I’m sure Reader will enlighten me if there is. Even if there are other examples, I’m extremely proud of our record. What pleases me more is that our employees are chiefly South Africans of all races — a true Rainbow Nation workforce.

In our inaugural results release last September (easily accessible on our website), we noted that we have two main key performance indicators: profit and job creation, "with equal importance attached to them by the group’s shareholders". If more companies created jobs like Oakbay we wouldn’t have the jobs problem we have in South Africa. The challenge is, we need more competition and less monopolistic-oligopolistic industries, which are the plague of South Africa, for disruptive employers like ourselves to create these jobs.

Oakbay doesn’t need patronage to thrive. We want more competition. We want a level playing field in more industries so innovative, disruptive corporations and entrepreneurs like us can compete and create the jobs our country desperately needs. Innovative corporations are also the ones best placed to "skill up" employees for the jobs of tomorrow, a challenge the whole world faces, not just South Africa. If Reader disagrees with this view of transformation, a transformation of competition and job creation, that is his prerogative. But he did ask.

Oh, by the way, we did try to take out those full-page advertisements he mentioned, to correct misperceptions. However, many of the mainstream papers we approached refused to carry them. Their choice, of course, but not through a lack of trying on our behalf.

Ronica RagavanActing CEO, Oakbay Investments