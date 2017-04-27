LETTER: Absolutism at odds with DA policy

Until society rids itself of absolutism, there will always be those willing to impose their obscurant views upon others, whom they fear are threatening the "security" their world view brings, by daring to think outside of the institutional dictate. Think back to the dark days of "die swart gevaar", peddled shamelessly by the National Party — a classic example of weaving fear into the masses to exert control and claim that they were providing "security".

The obvious problem is that the desired security does not actually exist. It is a delusion, manifested by fear or feelings of invalidity, but it nonetheless remains a powerful basis upon which to maintain the obscure reasoning that is inherent in absolutism. The opposite of this absolutism — critical thought — as tendered by Gareth van Onselen (Why is the DA associating with Angus Buchan, April 26), remains one cornerstone of a progressive society. Absolutism, on the other hand, only serves to maintain the status quo, or, possibly, a weak foundation to argue for societal regression.

Angus Buchan of Shalom Ministries, who promotes his Mighty Men programme, suggests that "women should be subservient to their husbands, errant children should be physically punished and that homosexuals are diseased". He further castigates Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists by declaring that holding hands with them would be an "abomination to God". He omits any comments about Jews but, if one follows his thinking, one has to assume that Judaism is also to be considered inferior to the peculiar brand of Christianity he advocates.

One could not even argue that his absolutist views are trying to maintain the status quo — they are in fact harking back to an era decades old that has no place in a modern constitutional democracy. His vitriolic diatribe is deeply offensive to anyone who places value on equal rights.

Given Buchan’s unconstitutional utterances, DA leader Mmusi Maimane treads a very precarious political line by associating himself, whether personally or officially, with this misguided character. No matter how well-meaning Buchan may think he is, or how many followers he attracts, his absolutist views are hateful, misogynistic and completely at odds with any modern bill of human rights.

If Maimane wants to be the future president of a free, democratic society, championing equal rights for all as advocated in official DA policy, he should think very carefully about garnering favour with the likes of Buchan. Surely our painful history demands it.

Michael SettasHyde Park