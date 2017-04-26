Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Seeing through Gigaba

26 April 2017 - 05:31
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s lack of judgment shows in the fact that he took the "nationalisation professor" Chris Malikane as adviser with him to the US to have talks with Moody’s and investors. Moody’s in particular will have taken note of Malikane’s views, as well as President Jacob Zuma’s plea for expropriation of property without compensation.

Against this background, Moody’s and other investors will have taken Gigaba’s assurance that the economic and fiscal policy will remain the same as under Gordhan with a pinch of salt. Fact is, the inexperienced yet confident Gigaba does not realise that everybody sees through him. Few people in the world are as dangerous as those who are full of misplaced confidence.

Gigaba, his professor and their president should be held responsible in case of another downgrading. Everyone who loses his job, everyone who suffers hunger, every homeless person, everyone who in any way suffers because of this should call for the heads of Zuma, Gigaba and Malikane. The revolution will yet turn against those who created it.

Anton AlbertsFF Plus chairman and parliamentary spokesman on the economy

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Finally, the anti-Zuma camp moves
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa makes his move
Opinion
3.
LETTER: The distortion behind the outrage
Opinion / Letters
4.
ANN CROTTY: Zimbabwe had a safety valve, we don’t
Opinion / Boardroom Tails
5.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.