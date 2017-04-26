LETTER: Seeing through Gigaba

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s lack of judgment shows in the fact that he took the "nationalisation professor" Chris Malikane as adviser with him to the US to have talks with Moody’s and investors. Moody’s in particular will have taken note of Malikane’s views, as well as President Jacob Zuma’s plea for expropriation of property without compensation.

Against this background, Moody’s and other investors will have taken Gigaba’s assurance that the economic and fiscal policy will remain the same as under Gordhan with a pinch of salt. Fact is, the inexperienced yet confident Gigaba does not realise that everybody sees through him. Few people in the world are as dangerous as those who are full of misplaced confidence.

Gigaba, his professor and their president should be held responsible in case of another downgrading. Everyone who loses his job, everyone who suffers hunger, every homeless person, everyone who in any way suffers because of this should call for the heads of Zuma, Gigaba and Malikane. The revolution will yet turn against those who created it.

Anton AlbertsFF Plus chairman and parliamentary spokesman on the economy