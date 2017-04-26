Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jobs talk is cheap

26 April 2017 - 05:33
Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Natasha Marrian referred in her Political Week Ahead column (April 24) to Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant addressing a briefing. The title of the talk — Challenges in the Labour Market — would be a joke if it did not affect almost 10-million South Africans.

We have been pointing out to the minister for some time that 10-million South Africans are unable to find employment, and this number is growing monthly. Each unemployed person has at least three dependants, so this means 30-million are suffering — at least half our population has been forced into poverty.

We have long passed the time when we need briefings and sweet talk. It is about time our government recalls the labour minister, who appears not to have done one day’s labour herself to improve this dire situation.

Michael Bagraim, MPDA labour spokesman

