Opinion / Letters

LETTER: End this racial correctness

26 April 2017 - 05:31
Picture: ISTOCK
The understanding of race politics in this country is very illogical. As a result, we are no longer debating the issue of race from an informed position, but are rather seeking to be politically correct on race issues.

White callers to radio stations seem to be at a disadvantage as they are presumed to be racist, while black callers will always be in an advantaged position because they are presumed to be victims of racism.

It is about time that we stop trying so hard to be politically correct about race in SA when it is not necessary.

Lazola VabazaPretoria

