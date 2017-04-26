LETTER: ANC equals corruption

While we are witnessing a large groundswell of support for the #ZumaMustFall campaign, I believe SA must look carefully at the bigger picture. We, and the international community, are fully aware that President Jacob Zuma is a dishonest, corrupt individual. However, closer inspection reveals that, in fact, the entire ANC is equally inept, incompetent and lacking in any moral sense of right and wrong. The entire party is only out for its own self-enrichment.

Afrikaners chose to hand over the country they ruled for so long with an iron fist to the majority because of the basic fact that they loved this country more than they loved the National Party. Many in the ANC openly admit that they love the ANC before they love SA.

You would struggle to find a single example of a well-run, organised and uncorrupted organisation run by any member of the ANC. Every state-owned enterprise that has been stuffed with ANC cadres is bankrupt or dysfunctional. A perpetuation of ANC governance will see the implosion of this country into the morass of political hegemony of self-and party-serving kleptocrats.

Just getting rid of Zuma is not the answer to the plight of this country: we need a complete house cleaning of the entire ANC in government and administration. We, the citizens of this country, must rid ourselves of every corrupt elected ANC cadre, for they are all cadres when you look closely at how individuals are placed in the various state organs. I plead with the likes of Thuli Madonsela, Pravin Gordhan and others to put SA first. SA must be run from Parliament and not from Luthuli House.

Dr Peter BakerParktown North