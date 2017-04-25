LETTER: Molefe’s pension plunder

The spokesman for the Eskom board has repeatedly deflected the question of how the pension-fund payout figure of R30m for former CEO Brian Molefe was determined.

All he could say was that the minister, Lynne Brown, had stopped it and the amount was now being reviewed.

Let me help the spokesman: there is no rational explanation. After 18 months’ worth of contributions to the pension fund, Molefe would have been due no more than a couple of million. So, between him and the Eskom board, they connived to steal the balance of the R30m from members of the Eskom pension fund.

There is no other way of spinning this. Molefe is not someone to trust with other people’s money. He should not be a candidate for Treasury director-general.

Anthony StillWaverley