LETTER: Jumping to conclusion

The uproar over the past month about my comment that “the legacy of colonialism was not ONLY negative”, has been fuelled by manipulation, distortion and outright lies. Had I responded to all of them, I would have done little else. So I ignored most.

However, Bryan Rostron’s comment in his article (Colonialism now is not about history but the attitudes of tepid liberalism, April 21) is an exception.

Rostron notes, correctly, that I apologised unreservedly to anyone who had interpreted my comment as a defence or justification of colonialism, which it was obviously not. However, he then adds that I "fought back" and nullified my apology by tweeting, "My comment stands".

This deduction is entirely untrue. Rostron is conflating two different incidents that occurred more than a fortnight apart. The apology referred to the original tweet, both of which were posted on March 16. The tweet "My comment stands", posted more than two weeks later, referred to something else entirely.

On April 2, the DA’s federal executive met to decide whether I should face disciplinary charges. Before I had been informed of the DA’s decision, I started receiving calls from journalists, asking for comment on the charges I would face. I obviously could not use the premier’s infrastructure to respond to the queries, so I did it via social media.

I therefore tweeted, firstly that I had been inundated with media calls, but had heard nothing formally from the DA yet, and secondly that I could not issue a media statement through the premier’ s office.

A short while later, I added: "Whatever I hear from the DA I have only one comment: I will abide by due and fair process of SA and DA constitution and the rule of law."

When I heard from the DA, a while later, I posted: "Have now received an e-mail from James Selfe of the DA. My comment stands." Obviously, when I said "my comment stands", I was referring to the comment I had just posted, that I would abide by due and fair process and the rule of law. I was not referring to the tweet I had made two weeks previously. No fair-minded person could have jumped to that conclusion.

This is the kind of distortion, in every permutation imaginable, that has driven the outrage over a single tweet that was part of a series discussing the reasons for Singapore’s economic success. The entire saga is difficult to comprehend.

Helen ZilleVia e-mail