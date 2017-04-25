Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC travels Rhodes road

25 April 2017 - 07:15
ANC flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
If we are not to spend our lives looking backwards, surely the "ism" that should be worrying us is liberationism, under which the ANC has adopted and adapted the worst aspects of legalised theft, corruption and racial exclusivity of the old order — with the added dimension of state capture, which is as outrageous as anything Cecil Rhodes might have dreamt up. The only difference is that Rhodes would have tried to enforce it with a troop of cavalry.

One can only hope that, like colonialism, liberationism will eventually be consigned to history. In the meantime, South Africans will just have to put up with the most incompetent government in the history of incompetent governments.

Richard McNeillNoordhoek

