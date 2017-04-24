LETTER: Radical economic motion

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is right — the country does need radical economic change. But this will not be achieved by transferring ownership of the basic productive, capitalist, tax-paying entities of our economy from perceived "white" to "black" ownership. It will be achieved by empowering all South Africans to participate in the productive growth inherent in the free enterprise system.

It will be achieved by radically rethinking our basic education system; reforming labour laws to allow employers to adjust employment levels to suit business needs; encouraging apprenticeships; relieving taxpayers of the burden of "jobs for life without responsibility" in the public service; and ruthlessly eradicating corruption at all levels of society.

That is radical economic transformation.

Robert StoneLinden