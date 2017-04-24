LETTER: No place for mob justice

The South African Police Service (SAPS) welcomes the harsh sentence handed down by the High Court in Pretoria to members of the Siyabuswa community policing forum (CPF) in Mpumalanga, as well as a ward councillor, for the murder of Buti Mahlangu, who they accused of being "a troublesome nyaope addict".

The hooligans viciously attacked the victim with sjamboks, shovels and steel pipes and he succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to hospital. Recently, there have been several incidents of mob justice that resulted in the death of the victims. The police’s successful investigation of the murder of Mahlangu proves that no one is above the law and that we do our work without fear or favour. This is also a clear message that the SAPS will not tolerate acts of hooliganism and anyone who takes the law into their own hands will be arrested and will face the full might of the criminal justice system.

Community policing forum members and councillors are duty-bound to lead by example and act in accordance with the rule of law. In the Siyabuswa case, they not only acted against the law, but failed to promote lawful conduct and ethical behaviour within their community. We are certain that the 15-year sentence imposed by the court will serve as a deterrent against mob justice and any other acts of violence and crime.

We commend the star witness in Mahlangu’s case for fearlessly standing up against crime and we urge the community and victims to do the same by reporting crime to the police to dissuade lawlessness.

Lt-Col Sizwe NonoSAPS national media communication