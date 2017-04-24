LETTER: Leaks and inconclusive reports obliterate reputational fair play

When Business Day sent us a slew of questions about the draft report, On the Verification of Compliance with SCM Legal Framework, with a tight deadline, an ominous message of unfair media coverage gripped Eskom.

In the current juncture, corporate reputations have assumed unprecedented ascendancy against other assets, which were previously supremely priced. At the altar of adverse perceptions, organisations can collapse or lose competitive advantage and other market certainties.

To keep their reputations in kilter with relevant sentiments, organisations have retained reputation specialists. A previously downtrodden field, reputation management has become a highly sought after solution by various organisations globally. The chase is ostensibly about keeping a fair balance between the organisation and the society, as entities can only operate within the consent of the societies where they operate.

Any discernible misalignment is abhorrent as it spells potential disaster for the shareholders of that particular entity. This eventuality has materialised for many corporates in the past.

But no single organisation is placed in a fair position to ply its reputation when engineered leaks and inconclusive reports become commonplace. This has become the new normal for Eskom.

When the state of capture emerged, a greasy pole for Eskom culminated. Though the public protector personally, and in the report itself stated that it was inconclusive, journalists and commentators did not contain their bay for the proverbial blood. The shareholder representative, board and executive team were lampooned and pummeled to a pulp through some blood-curdling descriptors and innuendo.

The first casualty was a group CE whose accomplishments had unanimously been celebrated by all and sundry. At face value, this tendency to precipitously judge and nail entities may be considered normal. Not in a decidedly fair world! It can’t be normal in a jurisdiction which has elevated the rule of law to the zenith of the social life. Eskom has not been found to have run afoul of the laws of this country, yet the "court of public opinion" has meted out the punishment reserved only for the "treasonous" infractions.

Just hours prior to the release of the state of capture report, Eskom enjoyed laudatory reviews. But this took an instantaneous change to the extreme upon the release of the state of capture report. We continue to labour under this deep, dark veil of obdurate perceptions. But they are neither fair nor justified.

Just hours prior to our response to national Treasury’s draft report on the verification of compliance with SCM Legal Framework, we received a slew of questions on the same, from Business Day. A brave-faced leak had occurred against Eskom and its leadership. A leak is decisive in its laceration of the image of the entity and Eskom was not spared.

Titled Tegeta advance must be converted to loan, the story would have left major damage on Eskom’s social standing. While hobbled by the fact that it is a draft report, and therefore limited in our ability to provide a full rebuttal, if need be, Business Day published the allegations as fact. It is a regrettable situation typical of the depth into which our national discourse has sunk.

Draft-spawned perceptions morph into the reality, leaving a trail of damage to careers and corporate promises. As a nation that pride itself of being constitutional, we should pause to reflect on our own commitment to the rule of law. Certainly the incidents mentioned above are incongruous with this pronounced commitment.

Khulani QomaSpokesperson, Eskom Board