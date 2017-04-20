LETTER: E-toll payers are naïve

A thumbs-up for the motorists out there who continue to resist the South African National Roads Agency’s (Sanral’s) e-tolling. Be happy that you are not among its (naïve) loyal subscribers. Here is how Sanral treated me.

I have been compliant with e-toll registration since the e-tolling system was set up. In March, I traded in my car and removed the e-tag from the vehicle, thinking that would disable my car from the automatic e-tolling in my name. As my new car was on garage plates for a week, I did not transfer the e-tag to the new vehicle for that period, until my registration came through.

This was a mistake, because in the meantime the old vehicle was used on the tolled freeways, and Sanral merrily billed me, even though there was no e-tag signal for it to pick up. It used the vehicle’s registration number and is holding me liable for the e-tolls.

I presented these facts to Sanral, pointing out that the e-tag was clearly not present when it tolled the vehicle and that there was justifiable delay before transferring the e-tag to a new vehicle (and thereby cancelling the old one). Nevertheless it refuses to credit me with the e-tolls in question.

Alf HoernleHurlingham