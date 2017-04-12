Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma’s job not yet done

12 April 2017 - 04:00 AM
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
A perfect storm is brewing that may be very costly to the country but worth it. This storm is the destruction of the ANC as we know it by year end, helped by our president. So don’t fire him just yet — his job is not quite done.

Out of this storm will come the United New African National Congress, with Thuli Madonsela as the driving force behind the unification of honest ministers and members and voters of the ANC, DA, Congress of the People and all other like-minded peace-loving citizens of our country, including all those forces voicing their displeasure with Jacob Zuma, the Guptas and those lame ducks invited in as ministers to prop up a failing government.

Allan BartramModderfontein

