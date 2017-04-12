LETTER: Hawks unlikely to act

Shadow finance minister David Maynier is hopeful that investigative action will follow now that Mcebisi Jonas has resigned from Parliament and can give full co-operation to the Hawks’ investigation of the Guptas’ alleged attempt to bribe him.

Maynier’s complaint on the topic was laid on March 17 2016. He overlooks that in March the previous year both the DA and EFF laid charges concerning alleged fraud, theft and corruption concerning the "security enhancements" to the private presidential dwelling at Nkandla.

No discernible police action has followed. Worse still, Accountability Now complained in July 2015 that the previous prosecutions head, Mxolisi Nxasana, had been corruptly induced to resign.

The Hawks do not answer queries concerning progress in this simple and uncomplicated matter, despite having opened a docket.

The Hawks are supposed to be structurally and operationally adequately independent to efficiently and effectively combat corruption, according to what the Constitutional Court has ordered in a manner binding on the state.

Given the lack of progress in all of these long-outstanding matters, Maynier’s hopes may be misplaced.

The Hawks may be captured by those who should feature as the accused in the matters alluded to in this letter.

Paul HoffmanDirector, Accountability Now