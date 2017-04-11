Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bob’s working solution

11 April 2017 - 04:00 AM
President Robert Mugabe. Picture: REUTERS
President Robert Mugabe. Picture: REUTERS

Robert Mugabe has a good lesson for SA, much like Marie Antoinette of France who advised her starving subjects to eat cake.

Having exhausted all "revolutionary" rhetoric about Tony Blair, colonialism, whites, his Look East policy (he thought the Chinese would splash their hard-earned money his way) and the indigenisation policy, and with nothing concrete to offer 85% of the population who are unemployed, he — like all dictators before him — had this advice to penurious Zimbabweans: start your own companies, employ others and stop looking for work.

Good advice, I think, because they made their bed so they must sleep in it.

Beware, Mzansi.

Erick MhlangaThohoyandou

