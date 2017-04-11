LETTER: Beware anti-Zuma zealots

In the excitement of the anti-Zuma marches, it is easy to succumb to "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" and forget that many groups and personalities in this temporary coalition would do more damage than even Jacob Zuma if they had the chance. I refer to the South African Communist Party, Cosatu, Zwelinzima Vavi and the various unreconstructed leftist columnists and academics.

They are against Zuma because of his suspect behaviour, but also because he isn’t socialist/communist enough. They talk about free housing, free education, social grants and creating jobs, all of which are impossible to attain without implementing the right policies: privatising loss-making and corrupt state-owned companies, easing regulation and labour law, replacing cadres with technocrats on merit, and generally having business-friendly policies.

Pie-in-the-sky socialists do not acknowledge or know that the government can only spend the money it can borrow or raise from taxation; both depend on a vibrant economy driven by investment and private profits. Governments can’t create jobs (decent or otherwise) except by wasteful overemployment in the public sector, while business can do so if the incentives are there.

Equally nonsensical (as Zuma well knows) is the fake "radical economic transformation", which is a good enough slogan for the uneducated sheep in the ANC Young League, whereas only orthodox economics will be effective, and then only if implemented properly by qualified people.

If these groups could be disabused of their wrong thinking by logic and rationale, it would be easy since there is no shortage of facts, track record and recorded economic history. But we are dealing with an ingrained ideology that sees some groups up and other groups down and draws the conclusion that something that doesn’t exist would be better, when in reality it would be worse — much worse.

Sydney KayeCape Town