LETTER: Bell ring in Molewa article

I refer to the article allegedly written, or at any rate signed, by Edna Molewa (Discontents peddle a groundless view of SA as a corrupt dictatorship, April 7), which clearly shows the hand of Bell Pottinger, the spin doctor of the Guptas and many other shady characters. It also shows that Molewa and the ANC national executive committee are obedient to the instructions of the Guptas.

Bell Pottinger makes a living from twisting the truth on behalf of clients. However, I would caution it to exercise strict credit control on its Saxonwold clients. In addition, Bell Pottinger is co-operating with the Guptas and our despicable junk president in the looting of our country. This is becoming personal to a lot of us here. Watch your front and back.

John du PlessisVia e-mail