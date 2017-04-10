LETTER: Downgrades and dots

Pravin Gordhan suggested we join the dots of the political turmoil, which doesn’t seem too difficult. But like Feinberg physics, it seems there are numerous paths that emerge from the same dots.

How timeous of Thuli Madonsela to remind us of her report, because she has already joined the critical dots and the president has tried to rub them out.

But they still exist in one diagram.

Wait for the first new government bond issue and the level of subscription and critical yield will determine what the global market thinks of all of this.

It is easy for the lapdogs to be placated, but unfortunately the ANC Youth League needs to appreciate it is not the local banks that decide our future but the international ones, which either give or withdraw finance.

As our wise lawyer used to say: "It is no use telling someone they are dof, because even after you have told them they are still dof."

Andy ClayVia e-mail