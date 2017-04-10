LETER: Mantashe’s fall from grace

When Gwede Mantashe emerged as a central figure in the ousting of former president Thabo Mbeki, I feared him a little — here was a man who helped bring down a president, for firing his corrupt deputy.

Over the years, I grew to respect him a little as he tried to navigate Jacob Zuma’s misdeeds in what seemed to be a principled manner.

Now that he’s proven himself to be as timid as a kitten, doing about-turn after about-turn as if chasing his tail, I just have the urge to scratch him behind the ears, feed him a bowl of milk and tell him everything will be all right. But it won’t be.

Zuma’s resounding victory this past week emphasises the ANC’s inability to regenerate.

As the noisy Gupta acolytes march directly towards the cliff’s edge, even the ones at the front who can see the abyss are unable to bring themselves to turn and push back.

Colin AnthonyVia e-mail