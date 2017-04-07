Opinion / Letters

LETTER: President seems oblivious

07 April 2017 - 05:21 AM
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
Some South Africans have decided to shut down the country on April 7 because they want President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Unfortunately he will not be influenced by the people or the credit rating downgrade to junk status. It is as if he does not know that we are in this economic crisis because of the decisions taken by him, or that the cabinet reshuffle and firing of the finance minister has made things worse.

I’m concerned for people who will be travelling to work on Friday, especially in CBDs like Johannesburg and Pretoria. Angry people do unnecessary things like destroy property.

Thabang SenonaVia e-mail

