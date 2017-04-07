LETTER: Naspers clear on A shares

In his column on Monday (A hidden hand behind Naspers’ share silence, April 3) Neels Blom stated that the ownership of Naspers A shares is unknown.

This is incorrect. Naspers’ annual financial statements clearly spell out that Naspers Beleggings (Nasbel) holds 445,839 A ordinary shares and Keeromstraat 30 Beleggings holds 279,406 A ordinary shares, thus combined a majority of the total 907,128 A ordinary shares in issue. Together Nasbel and Keerom constitute the control structure of Naspers, the purpose of which is to give certainty of ownership in an industry in which it is an absolute necessity — Naspers would not have been as successful as it is without the existence of the control structure.

Many technology and/or media firms listed in the US took similar or analogous measures to ensure continuity and avoid disruption. Similar examples exist across the world.

Gillian Kisbey-GreenGroup company secretary, Naspers