LETTER: ANC’s communalism show

The national working committee of the ANC put on a display of communalism. The community is "us" and everyone else is "them". The binding ethic is not to embarrass "us", especially when challenged by "them". Hence an apology is accepted and all is forgiven.

With communalism goes patrimonialism, where the "us" get the tenders and the "them" do the work. The problem is that communalism may reject abstract concepts of morality in favour of defending the self-esteem of the "us". These abstract ideas, like corruption, may be important to uphold when growing an economy.

John WeinkoveCraighall