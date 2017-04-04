LETTER: Wrong to share the glory

Yunus Momoniat is correct when he says "white racists believe they share in the achievements of the creators in their group. They believe that what someone of their ‘race’ invents is theirs and belongs to them and not to the others." (Colonisers claim shared advances as all their own, March 31).

In fact, there is nothing more pathetic than hearing a less-than-brilliant white person ranting about how "we" did this or that, attributing the greatness of some historical characters to himself by osmosis when there is no connection whatsoever between him and them, apart from the fact that their skin colours were both within a certain range.

Of course, the same applies to blacks who say "they" stole the land from "us" and it should be given back to "us", or even "me".

Sydney KayeCape Town