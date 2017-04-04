Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Wrong to share the glory

04 April 2017 - 05:23 AM
Picture: Pinterest/Wikimedia
Picture: Pinterest/Wikimedia

Yunus Momoniat is correct when he says "white racists believe they share in the achievements of the creators in their group. They believe that what someone of their ‘race’ invents is theirs and belongs to them and not to the others." (Colonisers claim shared advances as all their own, March 31).

In fact, there is nothing more pathetic than hearing a less-than-brilliant white person ranting about how "we" did this or that, attributing the greatness of some historical characters to himself by osmosis when there is no connection whatsoever between him and them, apart from the fact that their skin colours were both within a certain range.

Of course, the same applies to blacks who say "they" stole the land from "us" and it should be given back to "us", or even "me".

Sydney KayeCape Town

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba picks a destructive path
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: Gigaba’s pursuit of rewards will ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANC has every reason for alarm over losing ...
Opinion
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: We will not join Gigaba on ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: The private sector could pull ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Colonialism’s abiding plot
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Racist school of thought
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A denial of colonial facts
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gutter press rubbish
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA’s Zille panic telling
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ignoring SA’s true history
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Do not be a hypocrite
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Apology not accepted
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Africans were colonisers
Opinion / Letters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.