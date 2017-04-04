Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA owed an explanation

04 April 2017 - 05:25 AM
The South African flag in Cape Town. Picture: THINKSTOCK
I am finding it very difficult to grasp the thinking of a man who serves at the pleasure of the people, yet fires the finance minister and thereby knowingly collapses the currency and bond markets, adding billions to our annual interest payments, and who does not understand that he owes the people an explanation for his actions. The arrogance of the man beggars all belief. Some have described it as a president "gone rogue", but I think it is nothing less than a president who is unhinged.

James DrewVia e-mail

