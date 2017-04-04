LETTER: Read widely, start young

Policy makers who propose that decolonised education means teaching children less of Shakespeare and more of Chinua Achebe are either inadvertently exposing their ignorance or exhibiting their callousness. Any literature, be it English, African or American, has its limitations, hence the need to read as widely as possible.

A simple-minded person knows that a first-language speaker can teach you a language better than a second-language one. Policy makers are stupidly imposing another version of Bantu education on poor black children under the guise of progress. The rich and middle class are running in droves to private high schools, [for a] holistic education that will stand them in good stead in the real world.

With the advent of private universities, it is a matter of time before we witness another exodus. There is no way to excel in English except to be a voracious reader, and it must start from elementary education.

Erick MhlangaThohoyandou