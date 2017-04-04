LETTER: Nation in need of saving

Section 167 (5) of the Constitution states that "the Constitutional Court makes the final decision whether an act of Parliament, a provincial act or conduct of the president is constitutional and must confirm any order of invalidity made by the Supreme Court of Appeal, a high court or a court of similar status before that order has any force."

Section 167 (6) states that "national legislation or the rules of the Constitutional Court must allow a person, when it is in the interests of justice and with leave of the Constitutional Court (a) to bring a matter directly to the Constitutional Court, or (b) to appeal directly to the Constitutional Court from any other court."

I am not a legal expert, but I allege that the president’s conduct over Nenegate and more recently in firing the finance minister and his deputy is tantamount to economic sabotage. The list of allegedly incompetent decisions with regard to leadership of state-owned enterprises adds fuel to seemingly insane decisions.

The president’s conduct needs to be urgently addressed by the Constitutional Court. Is it constitutional? What has happened to the public protector’s report on state capture? The country needs to be saved before it is too late.

Ned SturgeonBarberton