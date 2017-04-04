LETTER: More positive articles

I am writing to say how much I loved Tom Nevin’s article (Volunteers fly through the big blue in service of a green planet, March 24) and to request that we have more such articles.

The South African population is drip-fed a daily dose of depressing news that suggests our culture is oriented to making money and ripping off the system as much as possible for one’s personal benefit. For our psychological health, we need articles such as this one, and which show the more positive side of SA.

The article is also of great value in that it doesn’t equate doing something for the greater good with sacrifice or dreary duty, but with passion, excitement, risk, novelty, teamwork, challenge and learning.

Judy Scott-GoldmanMenlo Park