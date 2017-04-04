Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Monopoly on know-how

04 April 2017 - 05:23 AM
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Unusually for him, Jonny Steinberg is talking nonsense about black rage in a white sea (Moving through whiteness to prosperity, March 31). It was not the 1994 settlement that caused the professions and corporations to remain white. It was the white monopoly on know-how, the inevitable result of three centuries of racial domination.

Surely he knows business and professions are activities, not property that can be traded in political negotiations! Such economic illiteracy is, sadly, common. Only know-how and the drive to use it, are economically relevant.

Willem CronjeFree State

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba picks a destructive path
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: Gigaba’s pursuit of rewards will ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANC has every reason for alarm over losing ...
Opinion
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: We will not join Gigaba on ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: The private sector could pull ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.