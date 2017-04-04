LETTER: Monopoly on know-how

Unusually for him, Jonny Steinberg is talking nonsense about black rage in a white sea (Moving through whiteness to prosperity, March 31). It was not the 1994 settlement that caused the professions and corporations to remain white. It was the white monopoly on know-how, the inevitable result of three centuries of racial domination.

Surely he knows business and professions are activities, not property that can be traded in political negotiations! Such economic illiteracy is, sadly, common. Only know-how and the drive to use it, are economically relevant.

Willem CronjeFree State