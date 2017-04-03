LETTER: Pandor supported audit

The letter from DA chief whip John Steenhuisen (Report suspects graft, March 30), cynically questions the integrity of Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor.

If he had looked beyond the article on the minister’s contribution to the debate on a lifestyle audit of all members of the Cabinet and the ANC’s national executive committee, Steenhuisen would have been aware that Pandor’s support for the audit is long-standing and therefore difficult to write off as political expediency.

Pandor is not aware of any ANC Cabinet colleagues who are corrupt, as she has emphasised.

The matter of houses arose as an example of what a lifestyle audit might investigate, in line with the ANC’s decision in October 2016.

Lunga NgqengeleleMinistry of Science and Technology