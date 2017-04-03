Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pandor supported audit

03 April 2017 - 06:03 AM
Naledi Pandor. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Image: Naledi Pandor. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

The letter from DA chief whip John Steenhuisen (Report suspects graft, March 30), cynically questions the integrity of Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor.

If he had looked beyond the article on the minister’s contribution to the debate on a lifestyle audit of all members of the Cabinet and the ANC’s national executive committee, Steenhuisen would have been aware that Pandor’s support for the audit is long-standing and therefore difficult to write off as political expediency.

Pandor is not aware of any ANC Cabinet colleagues who are corrupt, as she has emphasised.

The matter of houses arose as an example of what a lifestyle audit might investigate, in line with the ANC’s decision in October 2016.

Lunga NgqengeleleMinistry of Science and Technology

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Why Brian Molefe’s R30.1m golden ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Secret votes by MPs are not ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba picks a destructive path
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Power vacuum pulls opposition ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.