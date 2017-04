ANN7 calls Business Day fake news because of its Baroda bank story. Is that an April’s Fools joke? Nothing shocks me any more. This is an age of absurdity, thanks to President Donald Trump who made the abnormal the normal.

Fiction is now fact. Democracy is a euphemism for Animal Farm. Some pigs are more equal than others. This is the new era. Sanity is dead.

Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia e-mail