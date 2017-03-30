Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Who is really in power?

30 March 2017 - 05:54
If someone like Andile Lungisa can defy the office of the ANC secretary-general, it is clear that Gwede Mantashe has lost relevance and no one takes him seriously. Mantashe was telling the media that Brian Molefe was not going to Parliament. Where is Molefe now?

Even ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa no longer makes sense. He issues a statement telling Police Minister Nathi Nhleko to respect the court’s judgment on Berning Ntlemeza. The next day the same minister goes and appeals.

If Mantashe and Kodwa are no longer the voices of authority, who is in power? The people who call the shots are not in Luthuli House. ANC leaders in the North West, Mpumalanga, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal carry more power than Mantashe.

Even Cyril Ramaphosa is a lightweight compared with these four gentlemen.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

