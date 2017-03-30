LETTER: Report suspected graft

It was refreshing to see Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor raising questions about the lifestyles of her ANC Cabinet colleagues. She says they live in houses that are far bigger than hers and implies that they must have received these and other benefits through ill-gotten gains.

While the obvious point is welcome, I suspect Pandor’s latest awakening is based far more on the internal factional warfare within the ANC than a genuine Damascene transformation. Certainly, her voting record on the Nkandla report and other key votes in the National Assembly hardly demonstrates the same zeal she now appears to be adopting.

I do hope, however, that Pandor will be exercising her duty as a citizen and member of the legislative authority, to report these suspected acts of corruption by her Cabinet colleagues to the law-enforcement authorities.

As a member of the executive, she would be aware that the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (which she helped pass) was promulgated to deal with just such cases. To be aware of suspected corrupt activities, share these publicly and then not report them to the authorities would be rather hypocritical and counterproductive, and would expose as cynically expedient her apparent attempt to take a stand against corruption.

John Steenhuisen, MP

Chief whip of the official opposition