Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reputation is at stake

07 February 2017 - 07:24 AM
Edward Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
I am perturbed and astounded by your ill-judged decision to publish such an untested and totally inflammatory article (Zuma’s son Edward lays into Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas, February 3).

It is extremely poor form for Business Day to print this garbage, without a shred of evidence and based only on the illogical rantings of the son of our Commander in Thief and SA’s No1 liar. I expect far better from a newspaper of this quality.

Mark Lowe
Durban

