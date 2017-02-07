Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Probe all NGOs on deaths

07 February 2017 - 07:24 AM
Family members of psychiatric patients who died hold an ‘Esidimeni 37’ prayer vigil. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Family members of psychiatric patients who died hold an ‘Esidimeni 37’ prayer vigil. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

The Esidimeni and Takalani nongovermental organisations (NGOs) are most likely not the only places that neglected their patients. It is disappointing that human beings are not being treated accordingly, by not being given the correct medication.

It seems that any government-supported institution always has some type of problem that affects citizens. The blame always lands on the public sector. People are refusing to go to public hospitals because of people dying under their care. Some do not even bother to tell relatives about the loss of a patient.

All these NGOs should be investigated thoroughly. Some of their licences have expired, and there could be many more. All people in charge knew about what was taking place and did not take any action. They must be fired.

Thabang Senona
Via e-mail

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Zuma again in the mood to stamp his mark on ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: De Lille quit amid ideological ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
A woman president in SA? Sadly the top contender ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Reality blights hope of spring
Opinion / Editorials
5.
BRUCE'S LIST: The ‘94’: was it criminal neglect ...
Opinion / Bruce's List

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.