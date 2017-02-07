LETTER: Probe all NGOs on deaths

The Esidimeni and Takalani nongovermental organisations (NGOs) are most likely not the only places that neglected their patients. It is disappointing that human beings are not being treated accordingly, by not being given the correct medication.

It seems that any government-supported institution always has some type of problem that affects citizens. The blame always lands on the public sector. People are refusing to go to public hospitals because of people dying under their care. Some do not even bother to tell relatives about the loss of a patient.

All these NGOs should be investigated thoroughly. Some of their licences have expired, and there could be many more. All people in charge knew about what was taking place and did not take any action. They must be fired.

Thabang Senona

Via e-mail