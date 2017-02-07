LETTER: Peace achievable in Israel

Notorious anti-Israel propagandist Firoz Osman doesn’t like it much, but that’s too bad (Dangerous US-Israel duo, February 6).

He will be disappointed too if he thinks anyone, other than his fellow Israel-haters, believe his claim that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for Islamophobia. Islamic fanaticism is the problem and Osman makes it worse by blaming everyone other than the perpetrators. It’s the same with the Palestinians. Never accepting responsibility for their dismal failures, always blaming Israel for their predicament and constantly preaching violence and hatred of the Jewish state and of Jews in general.

It’s a loser mentality that could easily be changed if Osman and his fellow bigots simply change their minds. They won’t, because their raison d’être forbids it.

Despite all the empty rhetoric from the liberal media, I think the Trump administration will amaze us by bringing Israel and an enlightened generation of Palestinians closer to peace than ever before.

When the Palestinians come to terms with Israel’s existence, Osman and the Israel-hate industry will be out of business.

David N Polovin

Bellville